Lakers News: LeBron James Passes Isiah Thomas For 8th On NBA All-Time Assists List

LeBron James has done nothing but prove doubters wrong during the 2019-20 NBA season as he has proven that he has plenty left in the tank in Year 17.

After his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers that was derailed due to a groin injury, James came into the new season healthy and ready to take over the offense as he assumed point guard duties for head coach Frank Vogel. So far, it has been a massive success as he is currently leading the league in assists (10.7 per game), constantly rifling passes to his shooters or finding his bigs rolling to the rim for lobs and dunks.

Against his former team in the Cleveland Cavaliers, James poured in a game-high 31 points while also adding eight assists. The helpers were especially notable as they moved him past Isiah Thomas for eighth on the NBA’s all-time assists list.

James discussed passing the Detroit Pistons legend in his walk-off interview.

“One of the best point guards this game has ever seen and also one of the toughest as well. Just his upbringing, coming from Chicago, and doing the things that he was able to do out on the floor. From Indiana to going to the Bad Boys in Detroit and just setting the tone for what he wanted his career to be,” James said.

“Like I said the other day, anytime I’m linked with the greats — and Zeke being one of those — it’s just an honor and I think back to my childhood and where I’m from and like I said, I just hope I make the greats proud anytime I’m linked with them by me just trying to play the game the right way.”

It’s been a historic season so far for James as he recently passed Michael Jordan for fourth all-time in field goals made, a testament to how effective he is scoring the basketball as he is passing it. His offensive genius has been a marvel to watch since he entered the league and he has shown no signs of slowing down as he gets older.

Despite the impressive feat, James has also been quick to downplay any talk of his legacy and instead shift the focus to how he can continue to help the Lakers win games during the regular season. It is that type of leadership and mentality that has propelled the purple and gold to the top of the Western Conference and why they have to be a serious threat to win the 2020 NBA Finals.