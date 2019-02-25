Lakers News: LeBron James Passes Andre Miller For 10th On NBA All-Time Assists List

LeBron James passed Andre Miller for sole possession of 10th on the NBA’s all-time assists list. After 12 assists against the New Orleans Pelicans which tied Miller’s 8,524 over his career James passed him Monday night by finding Kyle Kuzma for a layup.

At 34 years old and in his 16th season, James becomes the first player in NBA history to be in the top-10 of both the league’s all-time scoring and assists lists. What’s more, he’s the first non-point guard to be in the top-10 for assists.

The accomplishment adds to the plenty of history James has already made in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season, James passed Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the all-time scoring list. He entered play Monday night only 154 points from passing Michael Jordan for fourth now.

As for the all-time assists list, James is 441 from passing Gary Payton for ninth, which will likely happen during the 2019-20 season.

Based on James’ career 7.2 assists per game and if he can stay relatively healthy, he will have an opportunity to reach 10,000 assists and finish in the top five.

John Stockton (15,806), Jason Kidd (12,091), Steve Nash (10,335), Mark Jackson (10,334), Magic Johnson (10,141), Oscar Robertson (9,887), Isiah Thomas (9,061), Chris Paul (9,006 and counting), and Payton (8,966) are currently ahead of James.

