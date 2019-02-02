Lakers News: LeBron James Dealing With Lingering Soreness, Out Vs. Warriors For...

Lakers News: LeBron James Dealing With Lingering Soreness, Out Vs. Warriors For Rest

By Matthew Moreno -
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When LeBron James slipped in the third quarter of a Christmas Day matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the season flashed before the Los Angeles Lakers’ collective eyes. He was diagnosed with a groin strain and considered day-to-day.

There was initial optimism James would make a relatively speedy recovery, but his absence stretched nearly six weeks and a total of 17 games. The Lakers went 6-11 during that stretch, a majority of which was also played without Rajon Rondo because he too was injured on Christmas.

After steadily increasing his level of activity in practices and shootarounds, James returned Thursday against the Clippers. He admittedly eased his way into the game and proclaimed himself to be roughly 80 percent.

The 16-year veteran logged 40 minutes in the overtime win, and now won’t play Saturday against the Warriors as a means of managing his workload, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports:

Per ESPN’s Dave McMenanim, James dealing with soreness was a factor in deciding to rule him out:

With James sitting the night out, he will have had four days of rest before the Lakers’ road trip resumes Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers.

