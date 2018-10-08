Lakers News: LeBron James Offers Support To Spurs’ Dejounte Murray After ACL Tear

Despite doing battle with each other night in and night out, NBA players in general are a close bunch. Players want to see others do well and the older generation consistently offer help to the new wave of talent. Most importantly, no one wants to see anyone else get hurt.

Unfrotunately for San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray, he tore his ACL during their preseason game on Sunday night. A ton of support has come since the announcement, including some from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

James took to Instagram to show his support for the young guard, even asking Murray to reach out to him if he needed anything:

This is simply LeBron being LeBron, offering help to anyone who might need it and showing support for a young player who many believed was poised for a breakout season. James is a leader amongst this era of NBA talent and doing things like this is proof as to why. He is always willing to help and support anyone and Murray needs it at this time.

With Manu Ginobili retired and Tony Parker gone to Charlotte, the Spurs were relying on Murray to step up and be a major player this season. Last year he took away the starting job from Parker and in 48 games as a starter averaged 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals.

