Lakers News: LeBron James Insists He Wasn’t Recruiting By Selecting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson & Others With All-Star Game Draft Picks

As tends to be the case with LeBron James, everything he does is closely analyzed and even over-examined, and his All-Star Game selections for Team LeBron are no different. The search for the Los Angeles Lakers to find a second star to pair with James is ongoing and his draft picks feature some upcoming options.

For a second consecutive year, James used his first pick on Kevin Durant, who is likely to become free agent this summer. James’ second pick was former teammate Kyrie Irving, also an expected free agent this summer and the rumors have already been floating about a reunion with the two.

James later selected Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis. This has led to plenty of speculation about his true intentions with the draft picks, but the Los Angeles Lakers forward insisted that he picked solely according to his draft board via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“It’s all good and well and dandy, but for me, I picked according to my draft board, and I picked according to who was the best available,” James said. “It just so happened that I had KD, who’s a pending free agent, and Kyrie, who’s a pending free agent. James [Harden] is under contract until 2030. Kawhi’s a free agent.”

James previously had no qualms discussing players who he’d like to play with and has admitted that he has recruited for previous teams. If James had some other intentions, it’s very possible he would’ve said it or at least joked about it because nothing has stopped him from speaking his mind in the past.

Between practices, the All-Star Game itself, and all of the events going on during All-Star Weekend, it’s very possible that talks between James and his teammates could happen. Whether that leads to the Lakers bringing in one of them this summer remains to be seen.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.