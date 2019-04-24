Lakers News: LeBron James Nominated For 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is among 10 players nominated for the 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award, the NBA announced.

Presented by Kaiser Permanente, fan voting begins on Wednesday, April 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET and ends on Sunday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans can vote on Jebbit or by tweeting #NBACommunityAssist followed by the player’s handle (e.g., @KingJames) or #PlayerFirstNameLastName (e.g., #LeBronJames). Retweets will also be counted in the fan voting.

The winner will be announced at the 2019 NBA Awards on Monday, June 24. Along with the award that ‘honors a player’s strong commitment to positively impact his community through sustained efforts over the course of the season,’ the winner will receive $25,000 to the charity of their choice.

If James wins the award after winning the 2018 NBA Cares Community Assist Offseason Award, the beneficiary will be the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Prior to the start of the 2018-19 NBA season, the 34-year-old welcomed 240 3rd- and 4th-grade students at the I PROMISE School (IPS) in his hometown of Akron, OH.

From offering GED classes to a fully-stocked food pantry for all IPS families, James sent 65 students to a three-week ACT prep camp at Kent State University and committed $100,000 to his alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.