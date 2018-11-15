Lakers News: After Surpassing Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James Donating Game Ball And Uniform To I Promise School

LeBron James moved into fifth on the NBA all-time scoring list, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain, en route to a Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. And while it was a historic achievement on its own, James used it as an opportunity to remember his home and how he got to such a great moment.

Because of this, James decided it would be best to donate the game ball and his uniform to his I Promise school in Akron, Ohio. James opened the school at the end of July with the hope of giving underprivileged kids the chance to receive a quality education through college for no cost.

“I don’t know how I feel right now,” he said of climbing up the scoring list for a second time this season. “I’m happy we were able to get another win. Anytime my name is mentioned with some of the greats that have played this game, I always think back to my hometown and how far I’ve come.”

Born in Akron, Ohio, James has spent a majority of his career trying to fulfill his promises by bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland. He did so in 2016, winning a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This made his departure to the Lakers much better received than his decision to leave for the Miami Heat back in 2010. And now that he’s played for 16 years and reached so many historic milestones, he continues to give back to his hometown and the place that gave him the opportunity to be such a success.

James will have four years with the Lakers, and while there will be many more milestones yet to come, his ultimate goal will be to bring a title back to the city of Los Angeles, all while remembering his home in Akron.