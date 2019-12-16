Lakers News: LeBron James Named NBA Western Conference Player Of The Week (12/9-12/15)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been named 2019-20 NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for December 9-15, the team and league officially announced.

This marks James’ first Western Conference Player of the Week award and 62nd overall, which is an NBA record. It is his first since March 26, 2018 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In three games, James averaged 28.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks as he led the Lakers to impressive road wins against the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks as part of their five-game road trip.

This three-game stretch was highlighted by James’ sixth triple-double of the 2019-20 NBA season against the Magic where he recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Despite James set to turn 35-years-old on December 30, his age has not impacted him at all in his 17th season. After the first major injury and the Lakers missing the 2019 NBA playoffs, it has revitalized him at this stage of his career.

Labeling himself as the #WashedKing, James and the Lakers are off to a 24-3 record, which is tied for the best with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

As Anthony Davis has already won two Western Conference Player of the Week awards, he and James are not focused on the individual awards right now. While these type of awards will come, their only goal is winning the 2020 NBA Finals together in Year 1 with their strong supporting cast.