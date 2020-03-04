Lakers News: LeBron James Named NBA Western Conference Player Of The Month (February)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for the month of February, the NBA announced on March 3.

This is the second consecutive month that James has won the award, winning it during the month of January. He is the first Lakers player to win the award in back-to-back months since Kobe Bryant did it during the 2008-09 NBA season.

It is a well-deserved honor for James as he kicked off February by leading his team in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game to a win over Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s team while also propelling the Lakers to a 9-2 record.

James was effective as he has ever been during the 2019-20 season, averaging a robust 26.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 10.1 assists while also playing inspired defense. James recorded two triple-doubles in the month while also scoring a season-high 40 points in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Although James missed one game due to a sore groin, he still managed to score in double digits in all 10 of his appearances, including six games with at least 20 points and four games with at least 30. He also managed to record double-digit assists in five games and earned five double-doubles in the process.

His February averages are right in line with his season averages as he is currently at 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in just under 35 minutes a game. James’s efforts have allowed Los Angeles to remain atop the Western Conference standings with a sizable lead in the loss column.

The 35 year old continued to etch his name in the history books as he moved to fifth place on the NBA’s all-time free throws made list. He also became just the 13th player ever to earn at least 2,000 steals.