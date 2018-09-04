Lakers News: LeBron James Makes Surprise Visit To Christ The King High School In New York, Donates Shoes And Upgrades Locker Room

Impactful as LeBron James has been on the court throughout his career, he has tirelessly worked to match that in the community. James has been involved with or spearheaded several initiatives to provide for those in need.

In what he called the greatest accomplishment of his life, James opened the I Promise School in his native Akron, Ohio. Beyond a learning environment, James established a setting where students and families can receive support and attention beyond the classroom.

Prior to that, James had long taken to sponsoring various throughout the country. Among them is Chris the King High School in New York, which coincidentally is the alma mater of former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom.

James’ ties to Christ the King have produced exclusive sneakers and the high school featuring his logo and brand. On Tuesday, James made a surprise visit to their campus.

Shared by Christ the King coach Joe Arbitello, James spoke with student-athletes and donated shoes and upgraded the locker room:

Thanks to @KingJames for a new locker room and gear for the teams. pic.twitter.com/oEHGWuDTDg — Joe Arbitello (@ctkcoachjarbs) September 4, 2018

James’ visit coincided with Nike doing a surprise release of the “Christ the King” Nike Zoom LeBron 3. It was made available in New York City only via the SNKRS app.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.