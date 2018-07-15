Lakers News: LeBron James Makes Appearance At Las Vegas Summer League

After LeBron James officially signed a four-year, $153 million deal in free agency, it is unclear when the Los Angeles Lakers will hold an introductory press conference.

James, however, made his first public appearance at the Las Vegas Summer League when the Lakers took on the Detroit Pistons in the quarterfinals.

With Brandon Ingram joining James, Summer League MVP candidate Josh Hart and Svi Mykhailiuk both dominated as the Lakers defeated the Pistons 101-78 and will face the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Toronto Raptors game in the semifinals.

Here are some of the best pictures and videos from James’ first appearance:

The 👑 is in the building for #LakersSummer pic.twitter.com/L0yW1fDuAh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 15, 2018

In just president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka’s second offseason together, they landed the best player in the league. What is perhaps still surprising is the fact James committed to the team without another All-Star player like Paul George signing and the length of the contract.

With the four-time league MVP being patient at this stage of his career, he has given the Lakers numerous options. As currently constructed, the Lakers are better off keeping their young core for the 2018-19 NBA season and waiting for 2019 free agency which features Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, and Klay Thompson.

