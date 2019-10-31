Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Makes A Lot Of My Friends Upset’ With NBA 2K Playing Style

Over the last two decades, the growth of the NBA 2K series has been unreal as basketball fans around the world anxiously await the arrival of the video game with player rating announcements sparking debate amongst fans and the players themselves.

This season’s cover is graced by Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers who is admittedly a huge fan of the series as are many players around the league.

That includes LeBron James who apparently treats the game like real basketball, much to the dismay of his friends.

“I play just how I play in real life on video games, which makes a lot of my friends upset,” James noted.

“I run pick-and-rolls. If they double, find shooters. If they have a hot guy, I’ll trap. I play real basketball, not fake basketball.”

Being one of the smartest players to ever step foot on an NBA floor, it should come as no surprise that James would play the game that way. But for a game that is fantasy and considering how most others around the world play it, it certainly makes sense that some of his friends would be annoyed.

Video games are about having fun and for many fans that involves jacking up three-pointers or throwing down huge dunks with their favorite players.

Massive scoring outputs that would be nearly impossible in a real game are a normal occurrence on NBA 2K. Who doesn’t want to shoot 40 three-pointers with Stephen Curry or keep feeding prime Shaquille O’Neal the ball in the post over and over?

However, James is different. Not only is basketball fun for him, but thinking the game is fun and what he does best. It may not be a real game, but that doesn’t mean he sees the game any differently than he would if he were on the court himself.

It may be annoying for his friends just wanting to have a good time, but it’s what makes James the great player he is.

James wants to win and he sees the game much differently than anyone else. He takes advantage of that on the court — both real and virtual.