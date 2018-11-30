Lakers News: LeBron James, Luke Walton Remember Craig Sager

Coaches, play-by-play announcers and sideline reporters paid their respect to the late Craig Sager on Thursday by wearing suits in line with the loud style that became synonymous with his career. The tributes were part of a fundraising effort for cancer research by the V Foundation.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton, Mike Trudell, Bill Macdonald and Stu Lantz were among those to participate. “I got more compliments on this jacket than any one I’ve worn,” Walton said after the Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers.

Walton also revealed he had two blazers custom made and that he would wear the second Sager-inspired jacket for Friday’s game.

LeBron James was among the countless players who developed an affinity and appreciation for Sager on the sidelines. “He had the best style in the league,” James said.

Tonight our @SpectrumSN crew honors the memory of Craig Sager #SagerStrong pic.twitter.com/LXGYOmeq3Z — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 30, 2018

“Everyone is dressing up and trying to be stylish now. Craig had his own flair and style. Just his attention to detail in games that he worked, commitment to this league.

“For so many years, it was always great to see him come into the building. Great to spend so much time with him during All-Star weekend. Obviously this league wouldn’t be what it is today without Craig.”