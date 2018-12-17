Lakers News: LeBron James, Luke Walton Happy To See Michael Beasley Join Bench

The Los Angeles Lakers were questioned over the signing of Michael Beasley and while he’s had positive moments, there’s yet to have been any significant traction gained.

After being removed early from multiple preseason games due to minor injury, Beasley has left the Lakers on three times during the regular season to tend to a family matter. His latest absence began Dec. 8 when the Lakers faced the Memphis Grizzlies in a back-to-back.

Beasley played the night prior, though only 8 minutes in a deflating road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. While the veteran forward was not active Sunday, he joined the Lakers on the bench during the second half of their game with the Washington Wizards.

Beasley is from the area and per his ailing mother’s request, took her to the game so she could watch the team her son plays for.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton put his team’s performance and the loss aside to recognize Beasley’s presence, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It was very good to see Michael. Besides watching the game we played, turning around and seeing him on the bench was a nice moment.”

LeBron James had a similar sentiment over Beasley’s temporary return:

“It’s happy to have our brother back and see a smile on his face. The game of basketball has done so much for him. For him to be able to get away from whatever situation he’s in, I know it’s a bright spot for him. … I just try to give him respect. I’m ready for when he came back that’s for sure, but it’s all family time. He knows he got my support. I’ve been knowing Beas for a long time now.”

Beasley has missed 10 games thus far for personal reasons. It’s unclear when he may rejoin the Lakers on a permanent basis. They conclude a four-game road trip Tuesday in Brooklyn, then don’t play again until hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Beasley is averaging 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 7.1 minutes per game, which are career-lows across the board for the former No. 2 overall pick.