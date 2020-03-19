Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Looking Like Tom Hanks In Cast Away’ During Coronavirus Quarantine

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been advised to stay completely quarantined as they await the results of their coronavirus tests.

The Lakers were simply following social distancing protocol until four members of the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the virus, prompting them to get tested.

The Nets were the team’s final opponents prior to the league’s suspension on March 11 and are now all on quarantine at the very least until they’ve received their results.

Being quarantined with family may not be the worst thing as an NBA player as they usually have to spend many nights away from home. However, there still is a mental toll that being stuck inside of a house can bring.

James gave fans an update about life in the household during the quarantine, saying that not being able to do routine things like getting a haircut has been a struggle, via ESPN:

"Gotta do what we gotta do." @KingJames gives an update while being quarantined. pic.twitter.com/IuOsqvmrQp — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2020

As of March 18, the Lakers had all begun their 14-day quarantine and will be made aware of their test results shortly, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

Lakers players now start 14-day self-quarantine for Covid-19 and wait for results of testing, sources. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 18, 2020

Regardless of the results of this testing, the Lakers will remain socially distanced along with the rest of the world as everyone attempts to prevent this from getting much worse than it already is.

The Nets would not publicly say which four players tested positive with the exception of Kevin Durant. This means there is no use speculating over which players may or may not receive a positive test.

Hopefully, James and the Lakers all test negative for this virus. Not just for their own health — which is a given — but also in the hopes that it may relieve some panic that seems to be spreading.