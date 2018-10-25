Lakers News: LeBron James Receives Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is the recipient of the Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente in recognition of creating the I Promise School and providing educational resources for youth and families in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

James will be presented with the award during an on-court ceremony at Staples Center before tipoff against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. In addition, Kaiser Permanente and the NBA will donate $10,000 on James’ behalf to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

“Opening the I Promise School is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of because I know how important those resources are to these kids and families in Akron,” James said.

“To be able to create a place where they’re excited about going to school and where they feel safe and supported – that changes everything for them. And for my Foundation, this is just the beginning for the I Promise School. We’re still building and will continue to do everything we can to help these families with the challenges they face every day.”

James’ school opened to 240 at-risk third- or fourth-grade students from Akron. The plan is to expand to a school that houses roughly 1,000 kids, grades first through eight. School days run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., July through May, with the extended hours aimed at teaching and protecting students from possibly falling victim to their environment.

Every student is provided breakfast, lunch and a snack each day. Busing is provided for those who live more than two miles from the I Promise campus, tuition is free, uniforms are provided at no cost, students receive a free bike and helmet, and various support systems are in place for families.

Additionally, students who are in the I Promise program and meet set criteria when they graduate from high school, are guaranteed a four-year scholarship to the University of Akron.