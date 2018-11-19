Lakers News: LeBron James’ 2003 Hummer H2 Gifted For 18th Birthday Up For Auction

During LeBron James’ senior year at St. Vincent-St. Mary High school, his mother Gloria James bought him a 2003 Hummer H2 for his 18th birthday.

Shortly after, the Ohio High School Athletic Association launched an investigation on the $50,000 gift. Fortunately for James, he was cleared of any wrongdoing for accepting the gift from his mother rather than an agent or outside source.

Sixteen years later, the famous Hummer James used has been put up for auction, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN:

The car used by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as a high school senior is headed to the auction block. The 2003 Hummer H2 will go up for auction by Goldin Auctions on Monday, and the car will be sold on Dec. 8.

While the Hummer is only valued around $16,000, Goldin Auctions president Ken Goldin believes there will be a significant bid:

Goldin Auctions president Ken Goldin said he feels the car is “definitely a six-figure piece.”

As one of the most popular athletes in the world, it is an opportunity for a basketball fan to own a part of history. Despite all of the high expectations coming into the NBA straight out of high school, James has somehow exceeded them.

While James’ merchandise will continue to be auctioned off well after his playing career is over, two items they will never get is the game ball and uniform after he passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the all-time scoring list.

With James making his return to Cleveland for the first time since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21, those two items will be donated to the I Promise School in his hometown.