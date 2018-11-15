Lakers News: LeBron James Humbled To Pass Wilt Chamberlain, ‘One Of The Most Dominant Forces,’ For 5th On NBA All-Time Scoring List



As the Los Angeles Lakers won six out of their last seven games, LeBron James made NBA history against the Portland Trail Blazers in his 16th season.

After recently passing Dirk Nowitzki (31,187 points) on the all-time scoring list, James surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) for fifth.

The historic moment occurred in the fourth quarter when James hit a floater and drew the foul. The free throw gave him 31,420 career points.

“One of the most dominant forces we ever had in our game, along with Shaq. One of the greatest Lakers to every play the game, 100-point scorer, one of the greatest scorers and rebounders, played this game as a multi-dimensional athlete,” James said of overtaking Chamberlain.

“People had never seen someone like that in that era. Just dominant in all walks of life, not only basketball.

“I don’t know how I feel right now. I’m happy we were able to get another win. Anytime my name is mentioned with some of the greats that have played this game, I always think back to my hometown and how far I’ve come.”

James ultimately finished with 44 points (13-of-19 shooting), 10 rebounds and 9 assists in 36 minutes.

At 33-years-old, James continues to climb up the record books and it is a credit to his longevity.

If James remains relatively healthy during his four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers, he will have a legitimate shot at passing the all-time scoring leader, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387).

As for the Lakers, five out of the six all-time leading scorers have played for the storied franchise. With Michael Jordan (32,292) the only one who did not play in Los Angeles, James will have an opportunity to pass him during the 2018-19 NBA season.

After Jordan, Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928) and Abdul-Jabbar will be on James’ radar.