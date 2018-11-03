Lakers News: LeBron James Humbled To Be Mentioned With Shaquille O’Neal, Dirk Nowitzki

In the recent loss to the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James continued to add to his future Hall-of-Fame career.

At 33 years old and in his 16th season, James passed Dallas Mavericks stalwart Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on the all-time scoring list and moved ahead of Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal for sixth on the all-time field goals made list.

While James is focused on helping Lakers return to championship contention, he reflected on his latest accomplishments. Having played against Nowitzki and with O’Neal, James was humbled to be in the same conversation, according to Joey Ramirez of Lakers:

“Dirk has always been one of my favorite players, and I think Shaq is the most dominant player to ever play this game,” James said. “For me to be in the same conversation with those guys, in anything we’re talking about as far as basketball, it’s a tribute as far as just being humble and knowing where I come from. “Being from Akron, Ohio — a small town where most African-American kids don’t make it out of — any time I’m able to do something like that, I give it all back to my hometown and the kids just like me.”

With James still considered the best player in the game today, he is projected to pass Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain soon.

Along with being in the top-four during the 2018-19 NBA season, he has a legitimate chance of passing the all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by the end of his career.