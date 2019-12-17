Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Happy As Hell’ To Be A Laker During 2019-20 NBA Season

It was a disappointing start to LeBron James‘ career with the Los Angeles Lakers to say the least as they missed the 2019 NBA playoffs due to numerous injuries.

However, the Lakers have bounced back in a massive way during the 2019-20 NBA season as they are a league-best 24-3 and are one of the favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals. Anthony Davis has proven to be the perfect running mate for James as they have natural chemistry on and off the floor.

The 34-year-old has looked rejuvenated in his second season playing next to Davis as he has seemingly turned back the clock, playing with energy on both ends and earning the rest of the locker room’s buy-in.

When asked if he feels like he is officially a Laker in an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James kept his answer simple:

“I am a Laker. I’m definitely a Laker. I feel it and I’m happy as hell to be one.”

James’ happiness with the direction of the franchise came into question after all the dysfunction that occurred toward the end of last season, so it is encouraging to hear him vocalize his pleasure with how things currently stand. Of course, winning remedies all problems and so far the Lakers have done a good job of racking up wins in Year 2.

What makes Los Angeles play so impressive is they are seemingly ahead of schedule given the normal time it takes for new teams to gel and build chemistry. However, they have sped up the process and James has been instrumental in that effort with how hard he has played up to this point.

Although there is still almost three quarters of the season left to play, James has put the league on notice and has the purple and gold playing some of the most exciting basketball they have seen in years. While James is happy to be a Laker, the fanbase has to be even happier to have him.