Lakers News: Former LeBron James Teammates Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye Mockingly Congratulate Him For Passing Michael Jordan

Despite suffering another loss, the big talk surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night was on LeBron James’ major accomplishment.

With a bucket in the second quarter, James passed Michael Jordan for fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. The accomplishment was extremely special and emotional for James who grew up idolizing Jordan and also led to a number of congratulations from those across the league.

Even kids from James’ I Promise school recorded a video congratulating him, but maybe the best came from a pair of former teammates, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

Jefferson and Frye were teammates of James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a championship in 2016, and they gave their version of congratulations to LeBron following his accomplishment, via ESPN’s Ian Begley:

From the visitors locker room at Barclays Center, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye mockingly congratulated ex-teammate LeBron James tonight on passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list: pic.twitter.com/EV3TSELx0n — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 7, 2019

The message was absolutely hilarious and showed off exactly why Frye and Jefferson have a podcast together. The two calling LeBron a ball hog who never passes and challenging him to try and pass John Stockton for the all-time assists record as opposed to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record was amazing.

All jokes aside, James passing Jordan was truly a special moment. James is one of the most successful players in the history of the NBA and anytime you can pass your idol it is something to appreciate.

Even though Frye and Jefferson believe it took LeBron way too long to accomplish this feat and continue to implore him to pass more, now is the time to simply sit back and appreciate all that LeBron has done in his storied career.

