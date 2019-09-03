Lakers News: LeBron James Files To Trademark ‘Taco Tuesday’

For the 2018-19 NBA season and in his first with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

This sparked a nationwide sports debate over whether or not James still had it in him to be the NBA’s best player. This conversation even continued after the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis and reshaped their entire roster. Now, the Lakers have two of the league’s top five players and still seem to be getting disrespected.

Through it all, James truly seems to be living his best life while working hard to prepare for the huge season ahead. On social media, James has become a fixture for entertainment as his videos that have garnered the most attention are his famous ‘Taco Tuesday’ ones where he, his family, and assorted guests yell the popular phrase over the dinner table — or anywhere they might be that night.

Now one of James’ many business ventures, LBJ Trademarks LLC, is looking to trademark ‘Taco Tuesday.’ The plan for the trademark includes not only keeping those popular Tuesday night videos alive, but also to launch a podcast under the name, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben’s Twitter account:

A company owned by Lebron James, LBJ Trademarks LLC, has filed a trademark for TACO TUESDAY. The filing indicates Lebron intends to continue offering his popular 'TACO TUESDAY' posts on social media and launch a podcast under the name. My analysis 👇#TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/lXFwIEy4Py — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 31, 2019

While James is hardly the first person to use ‘Taco Tuesday,’ he has begun to build a brand off it and so it seems perfectly justified for him to want to take these next steps.

The good news is that none of this has distracted James from putting in hard work for the 2019-20 season. The Lakers will need James at full strength to be serious championship contenders, and it will be extremely exciting to see what he can do with a second All-Star player in Davis right by his side.