Lakers News: LeBron James Doesn’t Have Set Target For Number Of Games Played



With the start of the regular season on the horizon for the Los Angeles Lakers, everyone is anxious to see what they and LeBron James will look like once the games have true meaning. The preseason gave fans a glimpse of what is possible, but starting with the next game, everything matters.

Of course, all eyes will be on James, who played a limited role during the preseason. While he did play in four of the Lakers’ six contests, he never took the court after halftime.

Considering the miles James has amassed in his career, some are worried about his body potentially breaking down, but he did play in all 82 games last season for the first time in his career.

Coming into this year, James is refusing to set a goal for games played, just as he did a year ago. “Didn’t have a number for last year, just go out and if my body is you know feeling good, I’m out there,” he said following practice.

“If my body is not able to perform at the level I would like to play for my teammates then I won’t.”

The chemistry between James and the rest of his teammates is something many have been watching for so far. With so many new players on the Lakers roster, it will take some time for everyone to get on the same page.

Having someone like James capable of simply taking over games could help offset that early on, but James isn’t sure if that will be necessary. “I haven’t really had a game plan yet of what I’m gonna do personally,” he explained.

“One thing’s for certain, I’m gonna be in the lineup, I’m gonna see what ways I can help this team try and win ball games.”

With James in the fold, the Lakers will undoubtedly be in position to win games more often than not. And James promises he’ll be ready from game one, despite limited minutes in the preseason.

“I mean, I’ll be playing more than just the first half, 15 minutes. But other than that, I prepare myself the same way for a preseason game as I do a regular season game. Preparation as far as my activation I do before the game, you know before I even get to the arena. So none of those things change.”

Want to get your content COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!