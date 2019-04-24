Lakers News: LeBron James Excited About Early Academic Results At ‘I Promise’ School

It is well known that LeBron James has many interests outside of playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

His shows and movies have gotten a lot of attention, but potentially nothing is as inspiring as James opening up his ‘I PROMISE’ school in his hometown of Akron, OH.

James has always been about giving back to the community and there is no better way to do so than to increase the level of education for children. He has put his money behind his beliefs in looking to improve his hometown and help kids reach their potential.

The first school year is now over for James’ school and in an interview with Erica L. Green of New York Times, he was very excited about the early results and what it means for the future:

“These kids are doing an unbelievable job, better than we all expected,” Mr. James said in a telephone interview hours before a game in Los Angeles for the Lakers. “When we first started, people knew I was opening a school for kids. Now people are going to really understand the lack of education they had before they came to our school. People are going to finally understand what goes on behind our doors.”

Even though it’s early in the process and the number of students is relatively small, they are testing well and even ahead of others in their district:

The academic results are early, and at 240, the sample size of students is small, but the inaugural classes of third and fourth graders at I Promise posted extraordinary results in their first set of district assessments. Ninety percent met or exceeded individual growth goals in reading and math, outpacing their peers across the district.

For all of the criticisms that James has taken on the court, what he does off the court can’t be questioned. Many athletes do charity work and help a lot of kids, but James is taking it to another level by providing a place for children to increase their level of education.

There is arguably no better way to help the future of this country than to better educate the children and James is doing just that.

And for his efforts, James was nominated for the 2018-19 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award.