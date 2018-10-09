Lakers News: LeBron James Enjoyed Challenge Of Not Drinking Wine During 2-Week Cleanse

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is known to indulge himself with a glass of wine. However, James recently completed a two-week cleanse in which he was limited in food and drink options.

“It was just a part of a diet regiment I have,” James explained. “It made me want wine more. But I feel great. I did a two-week cleanse and gave up a lot of things. No gluten, no dairy, no alcohol, no wine, no artificial sugars.”

When asked what options remained available to him, James joked, “air.” He added, “It’s challenging, but I like challenges.”

While James is known to enjoy unwinding with a glass of red wine, his children and their eating habits also made it difficult. “That’s the discipline you’ve got to have when you have three kids running around the house,” he said.

“And they’re making sprinkled, chocolate chip pancakes at 11 o’clock at night. You have to be very, very disciplined to not even indulge.”

James is notorious for his commitment to keeping in shape and withstanding the rigors of an NBA season. That figures to be all the more imperative as he heads into a 16th season but first in which he’s leading a young Lakers team.

Although James is the elder statesman on the roster, he not only is on board with the Lakers’ fast pace but believes it would be foolish for the team to not play with such a style.

In terms of minutes per game and potential nights for rest, Lakers head coach Luke Walton said he will be in constant communication with the three-time champion to determine when it may be necessary to scale back some.

Though, neither James or Walton have any concern over workload.

