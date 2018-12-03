Lakers News: LeBron James Does Not Find Resting In Fourth Quarters Beneficial Long-Term

At 33 years old and in his 16th NBA season, LeBron James remains the best player in the league today and does not appear to be slowing down any time soon.

As James continues to make history and will have an opportunity to break numerous records, his longevity is what truly separates him from most players. Since James reportedly spends $1.5 million on his body every season, he played all 82 games for the first time in his career during the 2017-18 NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the Lakers are trying to limit the wear and tear on James over the next four seasons, he personally does not find being able to rest in fourth quarters beneficial long-term.

“Not at all. I played every game last season all the way to the end. I felt great throughout the summer and felt great coming into the season,” James said after the 120-96 win over the Phoenix Suns.

“What’s more important is I like getting the guys who don’t get as many minutes to be able to be out on the floor. Do our job and push the lead up, then guys like Moe and Svi can get in there, big Zu can get some minutes. That’s what’s more important. I work my body all year round to be in shape when I need to be.”

As Father Time is undefeated, the reality is James does benefit during the course of an 82-game season and is currently averaging a career-low in minutes (34.7).

In terms of thinking long-term, if he truly wants to play against his son in 5-6 seasons, this is a step in the right direction.