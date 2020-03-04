Lakers News: LeBron James Discusses Playing Alongside Anthony Davis

The LeBron James and Anthony Davis duo could not have worked out any better than it has during the 2019-20 NBA season and the Los Angeles Lakers have benefitted as they have established themselves atop the Western Conference.

The dynamic duo has brought a level of competitiveness and joy that Lakers fans have not seen in recent seasons and it has propelled the team to a 47-13 record, a far cry from where they have been.

In their most recent win against the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles looked like they were in for a let down before James and Davis exerted their will on the game, scoring at will and making plays defensively that eventually led to an easy win.

In his walk off interview, James was asked about how he and Davis have grown together during the season and he revealed they have been pushing each other.

“Every minute we on the floor, we continue to grow together,” James said.

“The most important part for our ball club is that we challenge each other between the two of us and when we do that, we hold each other accountable and it trickles down to everyone else.”

Both James and Davis have assumed leadership roles for the Lakers and it has worked out beautifully as the pairing has been able to get the best out of their supporting cast on a nightly basis, a primary reason why the team has been so successful. The two have a great relationship and it seems as though their friendship off the court has translated to a healthy partnership on the floor.

When the purple and gold traded for Davis to begin the 2019 NBA offseason, they were criticized for giving up too much in the deal but it is clear they made the right choice as he is a perfect All-Star player for James. The basketball fit has been as close to perfect as possible as James has happily taken a backseat and become more of a traditional playmaker, while Davis has been able to carry the offense on most nights.

The All-Star duo is obviously the key for Los Angeles if they hope to make a serious run at the 2020 NBA Finals, but it will also be up to them to make the rest of the roster better, especially in pivotal moments. Fortunately for them and the Lakers, the rest of the season is a good opportunity to gear up for the 2020 NBA playoffs.