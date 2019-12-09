Lakers News: LeBron James Discusses Anthony Davis’ Leadership Ability

The Los Angeles Lakers prevailed in what turned out to be a high-scoring game, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves to capture their fourth straight win and move to 21-3 during the 2019-20 NBA season.

Anthony Davis has been on an offensive roll as of late and against the Timberwolves, he was unguardable, dropping 50 points on 29 shot attempts and showing why he is one the premier players in the NBA. He did most of his damage in the paint as he was able to get out in transition for some easy layups but also had success posting up his defenders and finishing over the top with either hand.

When LeBron James was asked about Davis’ growth as a leader on the Lakers, he brought up his time with the New Orleans Pelicans and added the situation in Los Angeles allows him to just play as best as he can.

“He’s had to carry a franchise before, so I don’t think it’s anything that’s foreign to him,” James explained.

“I think the best thing about what it is today is he has an opportunity to just be great every night and no matter if he’s making shots or not… just his presence alone and us as his teammates just continue to make him comfortable. He’s great, there’s nothing more you can say.”

Davis has already vocalized how he has taken responsibility for his team’s defensive efforts but he has also begun to look more and more comfortable dictating the offense whether or not James is on the floor. James had to leave the game early on a couple of occasions due to foul trouble and it was Davis who was able to keep the team afloat and help them keep the Timberwolves from making a serious run in the second half.

The 26-year-old’s offensive surge in the past few games is a welcomed sight after he struggled earlier in the season to really get going.

He mentioned after their recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers that he has finally gotten into an offensive rhythm and it is clear on the court that he has been able to pick his spots and knows exactly when and where his shots will come from.

The purple and gold now turn their attention to their upcoming five-game road trip which will once again test how well they can play as a unit.

With Davis starting to resemble the dominant force the Lakers envisioned when they traded for him, they should be able to continue their hot streak.