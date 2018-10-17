Lakers News: LeBron James Details Relationship With Drake, Joining Him On Stage At Staples Center Concert



Despite the dominance LeBron James regularly exhibited against the Toronto Raptors, he and Drake have developed a strong relationship throughout the years.

This past week, Drake appeared on HBO’s “The Shop” to discuss Kanye West and other topics, and the following day James joined him on stage during the “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour” at Staples Center.

As James is striving to be more than an athlete, he is already taking advantage of the opportunities that come with being a member of the Los Angeles Lakers as the league’s best player.

While most athletes would be starstruck, James is ultimately grateful to be able to share the same stage as Dave Chappelle, Drake, and Jay-Z. “No, cause the young LeBron wanted to do that as well,” James said.

“I’ve done that before as far as being on stage. I was on stage with Jay-Z in my 20s when Jay was in his prime, in his peak. Cause everything is social-media driven now. Being on stage with Dave Chappelle, someone I always looked up to from a comedic side. Then I’ve grown a personal relationship with him over the last few years so I’m just blessed and honored that I can even be in the same room with some of the greats in their respective fields.

“Chapelle, and Jay, and Drake. I mean I just look at myself sometimes and say I’m just a kid from Akron and I’m able to do and be around people who will be known forever or known for years after their existence so it’s just a cool thing.”

When it comes to what James has learned from Drake, he mentioned two qualities that are synonymous with the most successful people in their respective industries. “Listen, I’ve learned a lot from that I will not talk about with you guys, cause that’s what you guys saw, that’s who he is,” James said.

“There’s a lot of things that we talk about knowing Drake since 2007. We’ve grown closer and closer every year and I’m proud of who he is today, not only as an artist, as a son, but as a father and he’s one of the biggest stars that we have on this planet right now. And it’s because of who he is and his hard work and dedication to his craft so it’s pretty cool.”

As Drake and the Raptors finally have a chance to win the Eastern Conference Finals, James is embracing perhaps the greatest challenge of his career in the Western Conference.

With the Lakers beginning the 2018-19 NBA season against the Portland Trail Blazers, James will need to be patient with the young core’s development. As other championship contenders have chemistry, the Lakers will be looking to accelerate the process.

