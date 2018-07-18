Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulated Josh Hart For Winning Las Vegas Summer League MVP

Although signs had pointed to it being the likely result, the NBA world was stunned when LeBron James agreed to a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The signing was surprising in that the Lakers failed to acquire another other star such as Paul George or Kawhi Leonard. One of the two were believed to be necessary in order to sign James. But nonetheless, he became a Laker.

James has yet to make any public comments since joining the franchise but he gave fans a treat by sitting courtside for a Las Vegas Summer League game. James was dressed in Lakers shorts that have since sold out and a pair of unreleased purple suede Nike Zoom Generations.

He was treated to a standout performance by Josh Hart and the Lakers, who made it back to the championship game with an opportunity to again defeat the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Los Angeles may have ran out of gas as they were blown out by the Trail Blazers in the rematch.

Prior to tipoff of that game, it was announced that Hart was named Las Vegas Summer League MVP, making it two years in a row that a Laker took home the honors. Lonzo Ball was last year’s recipient.

With Hart winning the award, James took to Twitter to congratulate his new teammate:

Hart then responded to James with another simple, yet respectful tweet:

Yessir ✊🏽✊🏽 Appreciate it my guy! https://t.co/46sFOLZjx0 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 18, 2018

While it was a very simple tweet, it showed that James will be supportive of his young teammates. This will be one of the first times in James’ entire career that he has such a young and talented core, so his excitement is understood.

If the Lakers can take the chemistry they formed last year with the young core and slide James in seamlessly, the team may be even better than many think. Chemistry is such a large part of basketball, and it feels as if James hasn’t had great team camaraderie since his championship days in Miami.

The young core of Ball, Hart, Kyle Kuzma, and Brandon Ingram have all shown they know how to joke around but still remained focused. This should be exactly what James is looking for as he enters his 16th season.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!