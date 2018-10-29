Lakers News: LeBron James Compares Brandon Ingram To Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo

One big question surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers continues to be which player will step up to become that true second option the team needs next to LeBron James. Before the season, many believed that third-year forward Brandon Ingram was the best bet.

Ingram garnered a ton of praise from James, the coaches, other teammates, and the front office for the work he put in this summer to improve his game. His size and length mixed with his all-around skill set makes his a very intriguing prospect and James sees him amongst some elite players.

James spoke about Ingram as he’s set to return from suspension, comparing him to the likes of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo via Lakers reporter Mike Trudell:

* @KingJames on @B_Ingram13: “There’s not that many guys with that length. You look at KD, Giannis, himself, those guys with those long arms (that) guard multiple positions. Handle the ball. Rebound, pass, shoot. So it’s good to have him back.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 29, 2018

Durant and Giannis are two of the best players the league has to offer so being compared to them is truly high praise, especially coming from James who has done battle with both plenty of times.

Ingram still has a long ways to go before he is at that level, but the potential is certainly there. Ingram can do practically everything on the court as James noted.

He has the ability to play point guard, while also defending four positions and being a great scorer and rebounder. There are very few players who can do what Ingram does.

There are still plenty of steps in Ingram’s growth that he must make before he gets to the level of James, Durant, and Giannis, but there is no doubt about his potential and now the Lakers just hope he realizes it.