Lakers News: LeBron James’ Children’s Book Set For Publication In August

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James‘ first children’s book, I PROMISE, is set to be released later this summer on Aug. 11.

HarperCollins Publishers announced a two-book deal with James on Feb. 18. A second book — a novel for middle school students — will be published in the summer of 2021.

“Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together,” James said in a news release. “That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me.”

Illustrated by Nina Mata, James’ I PROMISE is a reminder to children ‘that tomorrow’s success starts with the promises we make to ourselves and our community today.’

“Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in,” James said. “‘I PROMISE’ is powerful in that way, and I can’t wait for people to read it.”

James’ debut book is an extension of the work he has accomplished with the LeBron James Family Foundation. He started ‘I PROMISE’ in 2011 and opened the I PROMISE School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio seven years later.

The public school currently houses over 200 at-risk students and provides free meals, uniforms, transportation and college tuition.