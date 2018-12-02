Lakers News: LeBron James Campaigns For Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins To Win Heisman Trophy

The college football regular season is officially over as conference championship weekend capped off an exciting year and teams are now focused on bowl season. LeBron James is, of course, a huge fan of his home state Ohio State Buckeyes, who won the Big 10 Championship behind quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The Buckeyes had hopes of making the College Football Playoff, but just missed out as they finished sixth in the final rankings. Thus, Ohio State is set for a matchup with Pac-12 champion Washington in the Rose Bowl.

There is also still one major piece of hardware available for the best player in college football, and James has made his vote clear.

There may be some bias involved, but regardless, James took to Twitter to campaign for Haskins to win the Heisman Trophy:

This certainly isn’t a far-fetched belief as Haskins has had an outstanding season for the Buckeyes. The sophomore led them to a 12-1 record and the aforementioned Big 10 title while by for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. Haskins added four rushing touchdowns.

Haskins came up huge when it mattered most, throwing for 499 yards and five touchdowns in the Big 10 Championship game against Northwestern. The previous week he threw for 396 yards and six touchdowns against their archrivals, the Michigan Wolverines.

Unfortunately for James and Haskins, he is facing some stiff competition for the award. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the heavy favorite to win after throwing for 3,353 yards and 33 touchdowns while barely touching the field during the fourth quarter all season during the Crimson Tide’s dominant 13-0 season.

Additionally, Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray finished with nearly 5,000 total yards and 51 total touchdowns in leading the Sooners to a Big 12 Championship and playoff appearance.