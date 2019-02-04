Lakers News: LeBron James Calls Tom Brady ‘GOAT’ After Patriots Win Super Bowl LIII

Tom Brady added another accomplishment to his Hall-of-Fame career on Sunday night when the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII. With the Los Angeles Lakers enjoying an off day, several players were active on social media.

Josh Hart was among those to wish the Rams well, showing support for the local team despite being a lifelong Washington Redskins fan. It wasn’t the first time the Lakers and Rams overlapped, as LeBron James hosted a group of teammates for the NFC divisional game against the Dallas Cowboys.

James and the Lakers couldn’t be on hand for the Super Bowl in Atlanta, but he certainly tuned in. And after Brady helped lead the Patriots to yet another championship, James offered a congratulatory message that heaped praise on the quarterback.

Brady the 🐐!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

Brady’s Super Bowl win marked the sixth of his career, the most in NFL history. The game didn’t unfold the way many anticipated, with both defenses dominating through three quarters.

Brady’s first pass of the game was intercepted, and he finished 21-for-35 with 262 passing yards but was held without a touchdown. Brady did orchestrate a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, with a beauty of a pass to Rob Gronkowski putting the Patriots at the goal line.

With Brady successfully adding to his legacy, James is looking to do the same now with the Lakes. He can join Robert Horry and John Salley as the only players in NBA history to win a championship with three different teams.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.