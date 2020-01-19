Lakers News: LeBron James Calls Fan Support Against Rockets On Road ‘Humbling’

The Los Angeles Lakers have put together one of the most dominant starts to the first half of a regular season in team history as they have gone 34-8.

In their most recent win against the Houston Rockets, they overcame a slow start on both ends and found their defensive groove in the third quarter, finding ways to limit James Harden who has been on an absolute tear scoring the basketball during the 2019-20 NBA season. They managed to hold Houston to only 17 points in the third quarter, an impressive feat that proved to be the difference in the game for Los Angeles.

LeBron James once again led the team in scoring, recording a double-double (31 points and 12 assists) and shooting 13-of-25 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. James asserted himself in the second half as he was much more aggressive getting to the basket and using his gravity to kick out to shooters.

After the game, James discussed what it was like to see all the Lakers fans in Houston, via Spectrum SportsNet

“It’s very humbling and it’s something that you really can’t explain unless you’re involved in it… but we love the Laker faithful. Either we in Staples Center or when they travel with us and tonight they showed their asses and we just try to give it back to them by performing the way we play on the floor.”

The Lakers historically have one of the most rabid and dedicated fanbases in the league and they showed out in Toyota Center as they filled the arena and even began chants of ‘Let’s go Lakers’ throughout the game. James also received ‘M-V-P’ chants when he was at the free-throw line, another example of how supportive the Lakers faithful can be.

It is a good time to be a purple and gold supporter with the team establishing themselves as one of the few credible championship contenders midway through the regular season. James himself has turned back the clock, turning in an MVP-caliber season and propelling the Lakers to the top of the Western Conference alongside Davis.

The purple and gold have clearly fed off their fans in games, often playing to the crowd and trying to get them involved especially in the midst of game-turning runs.

Lakers fans have been integral to the team’s success so far and Los Angeles will need that kind of support when they head to what is sure to be a hostile environment against the Boston Celtics.