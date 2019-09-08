Lakers News: Nike Announces LeBron James Building On World Headquarters Campus

Already a pillar among the Nike brand, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James will further be represented and recognized on their World Headquarters campus near Beaverton, Ore., with an official structure in his name.

Nike announced plans for the LeBron James James Building, which will mark its sixth new building at their headquarters in a project that began in early 2015. “It’s so surreal,” James said.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus — it’s truly an honor, and I feel truly special.”

James’ building will be home to Nike’s Advanced Innovation team and house a state-of-the-art Sport Research Lab that will be five times the size of its current space.

The LeBron James Building additionally will house an NBA-size basketball court, 200-meter endurance track, 100-meter straightaway and an artificial turf training pitch, and an incline ramp outside the building extends more than 500 feet to offer athletes an opportunity to train.

Olson Kundig, a Seattle-based firm, led the architecture design in partnership with Mortenson Construction. The waffle pattern concrete is visible under the fourth floor cantilever, where the NSRL will be found.

The engineered and structural approach was selected for functional properties, and the waffle pattern also pays tribute to Nike’s innovation legacy.

The LeBron James Building, along with the previously announced Serena Williams Building, are both slated to open in 2020.

James has been a Nike athlete since making his NBA debut in 2003. He signed a seven-year, $90 million endorsement deal that still holds as the rookie record. Zion Williamson came close to matching that with his seven-year, $75-million contract with Jordan Brand.

After re-signing for nine years in 2010, James and Nike agreed to a lifetime deal in December 2015. It marked the first such agreement in the brand’s history. Terms were never released but it’s believed the deal was worth an estimated $1 billion.

This season James will debut the LeBron 17, which he has already given a first look at in a “2K” colorway that was comprised of an all-purple upper.