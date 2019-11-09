Lakers News: Lebron James Becomes Third Player In Nba History To Reach 1,000 20-point Games

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the third player in NBA history to score 20 points in 1,000 total games in the team’s 95-80 win against the Miami Heat.

This milestone adds to an ever-growing list of achievements in James’ no-doubt Hall of Fame career. And to begin the 2019-20 NBA season so far, he has already set several milestones with his triple-doubles in three straight games.

James had already become the player with the third most 20 point games of all time when he passed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to reach the 942 mark late in the 2017-18 season. He now joins Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,122) and Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone (1,134) as the only three players to reach this impressive accomplishment.

James is now 135 performances away from becoming the all-time leader in 20 point games. This should — at the very minimum — take almost two seasons to complete.

However, considering what the 34-year-old has been able to do so far this season, it does not seem too far fetched to suggest that this is easily in the realm of possibility.

This season and likely every season for the rest of his career will be about seeing just how many milestones James can achieve. As it currently stands, James is just over 900 points away from catching Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list. He is averaging 26.1 points, meaning it should be about 36 games before he surpasses Bryant.

James can also get up to eighth on the all-time assists list as he sits approximately 300 behind Isiah Thomas now.

James could also make significant progress on the all-time minutes list. He currently sits at 13th but could get as high as seventh — good enough to pass Bryant once again.