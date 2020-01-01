Lakers News: LeBron James Becomes First Player In NBA History With 30,000 Points, 9,000 Rebounds, 9,000 Assists

One thing that has always stood out about LeBron James from the moment he entered the NBA was his all-around game.

The league has rarely seen anyone at James’ size be able to dominate in so many different ways as James can and now, his career numbers are starting to show that.

James is already rising up the scoring ranks, recently surpassing Michael Jordan for fourth all-time and closing in on Kobe Bryant for third. He also has over 9,000 rebounds in his career, an incredibly impressive mark for someone who isn’t a traditional big man. Possibly the best part of James’ game is his passing ability and he recently hit another milestone on that front.

Early on in the team’s win over the Dallas Mavericks, James made one of those signature full-court passes to Anthony Davis for a basket. The assist marked the 9,000th of James’ career:

James recently passed Gary Payton to move into ninth on the all-time assists chart but with this recent milestone, he stands in a class of his own. James is now the first player in NBA history with 30,000 career points, 9,000 rebounds, and 9,000 assists — a credit to his true all-around talent.

Plenty of players come into the NBA knowing how to score, but very few have the ability and mindset to set up teammates the way James does. It is something that was embedded in him at a young age.

“When I was a little kid… [my coach] said it’s a much greater reward for you to get your teammates who can’t dribble or score for themselves an open look,” James said following the team’s 108-95 win over Dallas. “I just knew that was the right way to play.”

That way of playing has led James to become one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen. James has always been one of the best playmakers in the NBA, but he has taken that to a new level this season, taking over as their full-time point guard and leading the league in assists while still averaging over 25 points per game.

It seems like every week James is making NBA history in some way and this certainly won’t be the last time this season that his all-time accomplishments are celebrated.