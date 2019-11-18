Lakers News: LeBron James Appreciates What Kobe Bryant Did For Game Of Basketball

When LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers made quick work of the Atlanta Hawks, Kobe Bryant was in attendance.

This led to a number of great moments between Bryant and the Staples Center crowd, Bryant and Anthony Davis, and some particularly great scenes between Bryant and James.

When James signed with the Lakers, some fans attempted to manufacture a rivalry between him and Bryant. This led to vandalized murals in Los Angeles and heavy criticism of James during the 2018-19 NBA season. However, in no way does that rivalry exist in real life and Bryant wants nothing but success for James in the purple and gold.

On the flip side, James — when asked about if being in Los Angeles has given him new perspective on Bryant’s legacy — recognized and appreciated everything he did for the Lakers and the game of basketball.

“No, no, no,” James said. “I’m too much of a fan of the game and a historian of the game to ever not appreciate when you see greatness, so no.”

Bryant put together perhaps the greatest Lakers career ever, so it’s no wonder that James can recognize and appreciate that legacy he left behind. If James were to lead the Lakers to a championship, it would be the team’s first since 2010 during Bryant’s prime.

James will also surpass many of Bryant’s all-time records during his time with the Lakers, which should show even more just how great Bryant was.

James has always been known as a huge fan of the NBA and basketball in general, which means his admiration for Bryant goes beyond just wearing the purple and gold.

It’s this admiration that will help James cement his own Lakers legacy that’s completely separate from the one Bryant already has.