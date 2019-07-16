Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis NBA 2K20 Player Ratings

Heading into the much-anticipated 2019-20 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers, one yearly tradition is the NBA 2K video game series with cover athlete, Anthony Davis.

As there is finally parity following the Golden State Warriors’ three championships in five NBA Finals appearances, some of the attention is on NBA 2K20’s player ratings now.

From players to fans to video gamers, there are heated debates and this latest installment is no different.

Despite missing 27 games due to injury during the 2018-19 season, LeBron James remains the best player in NBA 2K20 with a 97 overall rating, but Kawhi Leonard is closing in:

As for Davis in his first season with the Lakers, he received a 94 overall rating despite being the cover athlete:

With James and Davis, they are the highest-rated duo with a 95.5 overall rating — ahead of Leonard and Paul George.

For James, it is difficult to remember the last time he was not the top-rated player in the video game. However, at 34-years-old and preparing for his 17th season, the gap is closing with Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As for Davis, he is the seventh-best rated player but is the top-rated big man. Out of the top 10 players in the league right now, the 26-year-old does have the best opportunity to increase his rating heading into Year 1 with the Lakers.

With a new decade approaching, Davis and Antetokounmpo are widely viewed as the next faces of the league once James retires. As Antetokounmpo is the 2018-19 NBA Most Valuable Player, Davis could easily be in the conversation.

Since Davis was traded to the Lakers, his only focus is on winning his first championship. From waiving his $4 million trade kicker to not participating at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, there is no denying his commitment to reaching his goal.