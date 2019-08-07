Lakers News: Lebron James, Anthony Davis, And Kobe Bryant Headline Nba.com’s All-decade Teams

Heading into the 2019-20 NBA season, there is plenty of excitement from everyone associated with the league as there is finally parity for the first time in five seasons.

As the Golden State Warriors won three championships in five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, numerous All-Star players signed elsewhere in free agency and there are at least 8-10 legitimate championship contenders now.

With the 2020s era fast approaching, the NBA.com panel chose 15 players for their 2010s All-Decade Teams.

After three championships in eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances, LeBron James naturally led the 2010s All-Decade First Team, according to Khari Arnold of NBA.com:

While Anthony Davis did not have the same team success as his new Los Angeles Lakers teammate, he did his part during seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans:

And despite all of Kobe Bryant’s accomplishments during 20 seasons, he was voted to the All-Decade Third Team:

As James and Davis were two of the best players during this decade, all of the attention is naturally on Bryant.

Despite winning his fifth championship in the 2010 NBA Finals and playing at a high level until his Achilles injury at the end of the 2012-13 season, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul finished ahead.

Since the final stages of Bryant’s career and in retirement, the media has constantly disrespected his individual and team accomplishments. However, he is widely viewed as one of the greatest by former, current, and future players.

With Bryant four seasons removed from his 60-point game against the Utah Jazz and succeeding in his post-basketball career, the reality is these heated debates will never end.