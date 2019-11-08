Lakers News: LeBron James Among Kevin Durant’s Favorite Current NBA Players

With so many great players in the NBA today, it can be hard to limit it down to five.

Nonetheless, over the last couple of seasons, any list of the league’s top players had to include LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

James had been unquestioned as the best player in basketball but after Durant toppled him in back-to-back NBA Finals, some began to put Durant above James. Unfortunately for Durant, his torn Achilles is likely to keep him out of the 2019-20 NBA season, but that just gives him more time to watch the game and players he loves.

Durant recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take and spoke about his favorite players to watch and James was among them.

Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, and James were the five players Durant listed as his favorites to watch in the league today and it is hard to argue with that list.

Irving and Harden’s ability to handle the ball and score in any number of ways is absolutely breathtaking. Lillard has proven himself to be at that level as well with ‘Lillard Time’ being a normal part of the NBA lexicon and Embiid’s skill and personality have made him a favorite amongst fans and most players alike.

James has long been the standard-bearer and his ability to take over a game in any number of ways is a joy to watch, especially for a basketball purist such as Durant.

This list — and who didn’t make it — also shows the level of talent across the league.

Names like Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kawhi Leonard didn’t make the list. Of course, this was simply Durant’s list of personal favorite players to watch — not one of who the best players in the league are, but it is interesting to see what kind of players he likes.

James still being on Durant’s list shows how revered he is among his peers.

Many have questioned how much James has left in the tank, but he is still among the greats and his ability still stands out to the other greats and is a must-watch.