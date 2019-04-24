Lakers News: LeBron James Advises Kevin Knox To Stay Off Social Media

The 2018 NBA Draft class showed a lot of potential of being an extremely special one with the likes of Luka Doncic and Trae Young leading the way.

Another intriguing rookie who had a very up-and-down 2018-19 NBA season is Kevin Knox.

Knox had New York Knicks fans buzzing with some of his better moments this season, but he is also anxious to learn and improve his game. One way to do that is to learn from the NBA’s best players and there are very few better to learn from than LeBron James.

James spoke with Knox following the team’s contest at Madison Square Garden with the Knicks and in his appearance on ESPN’s The Jump, head coach David Fizdale revealed James’ biggest message to Knox was to avoid social media:

“Bron’s biggest message to Kevin Knox was stay off of social media. Because you’re in New York and you’re going to get a lot of stuff thrown at you. You don’t want to listen to all these different voices.”

Social media is definitely something that other eras of NBA players never had to deal with. While it certainly has its positives in allowing players to connect with their fans on a much better level and let their voices be heard in a different setting other than the locker room, it also has its negative factors.

There are a lot of people on social media who are extremely negative and insult players. When players have bad games or stretches, social media can be brutal and affect players in a number of different ways. Very few get more love and hate than James, so he understands the positives and negatives more than anyone.

For a young player like Knox, it is important to keep putting in the work and not let things get him down when he struggles or get too high if he is doing well. James is undoubtedly looking out for Knox’s best interests with his advice to him.