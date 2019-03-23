Lakers News: LeBron James Admits Difficulty In Appreciating Personal Accomplishments While Being In The Moment

As one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has had his fair share of major accomplishments.

James’ most recent one came when he passed Michael Jordan for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. By the time he’s finished playing, James will undoubtedly have his name at or near the top of a number of all-time lists.

Combined with his championships and MVP Awards, LeBron will have one of the most storied careers the league has ever seen once he retires. Perhaps he will appreciate it all when that time comes because he admittedly, struggles to do so now.

“To be honest, I haven’t really appreciated anything that I’ve been able to accomplish,” James noted.

“I’m so engulfed on what’s next, how I can continue to get better, how I can help this franchise get back to where it needs to be, how I can continue to be a better leader and all those things. It’s just too hard for me while I’m engulfed in it all throughout my journey to be able to appreciate anything that I’ve done.”

It may seem odd that a player of James’ magnitude would struggle to appreciate things immediately, but it is something that many stars across all sports have spoken about. Players are focused on the immediate goal and often don’t truly reflect until their careers are over. James does say however, that being questioned gives him a brief moment to think about things.

“But like I’ve said, when you guys ask me questions about it, I’m able to, I guess just sit back and give praise to the guys who laid the path before me, and just be in awe of anything I’ve been able to do so far,” he said.

Just being in the company of all-time greats such as Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is amazing in itself. James has undoubtedly etched his spot amongst the greats, even if he doesn’t always think about it right now.