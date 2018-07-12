Lakers News: LeBron James May Star In Comedy Sold To Paramount Players

In the weeks leading up to the start of 2018 NBA free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers steadily began to emerge as the frontrunner to sign LeBron James. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers both remained hopeful they would land the 14-time All-Star.

Rampant speculation gave way to a quick decision from James, as he agreed to a four-year, $153 million contract with the Lakers. That James signed with Los Angeles ultimately did not come as much of a surprise, but the multi-year deal was not something that could’ve been foreseen.

On the other hand, that James is setting himself up to close out his career under the Hollywood lights fits with his vision of always looking ahead. After all, it was those connections and Los Angeles lifestyle that led to many believing he would sign with the Lakers.

And with that, James might soon star in a comedy that he sold to Paramount Studios, according to Mia Galuppo of The Hollywood Reporter:

The NBA star and his SpringHill Entertainment banner has sold a comedy pitch from writer Steve Mallory to Brian Robbins’ Paramount Players. James would produce with his SpringHill partner Maverick Carter. Jamal Henderson and Spencer Beighley will oversee the project for SpringHill, while Ali Bell and Gabby Canton are overseeing for the studio. In addition to producing, James, who played himself in Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck, is in early talks to also star in the untitled feature. The plot is being kept under wraps.

Along with the comedy, James is tied to a “Space Jam” sequel that doesn’t yet have a release date.

Of course, James will be judged on how he fares with the Lakers on the court rather than his acting chops off it. He joins a team that’s missed the playoffs five consecutive years and is poised to end that drought this season.

In addition to James, the Lakers bolstered their roster with the signings of JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson, to go along with re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

