Lakers News: LaVar Ball Will ‘Speak It Into Existence’ For Lonzo Ball To Be Sent To Suns Instead Of Pelicans In Anthony Davis Trade

With the NBA trade deadline just days away, the Los Angeles Lakers have ramped up their pursuit on New Orleans Pelicans All-Star big man Anthony Davis.

According to reports on Monday morning, the Lakers’ latest offer includes their three best young assets in Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, as well as two first-round draft picks and veterans Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.

The Lakers would also be providing the Pelicans with some salary relief in the deal by taking back the contract of Soloman Hill, which is believed to be important for general manager Dell Demps.

While none of those players on the Lakers have no-trade rights to veto the deal, it appears one of them is trying to complicate it.

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, LaVar Ball went on record with a preference that Lonzo be sent to the Phoenix Suns instead of the Pelicans if he’s involved in the Davis trade:

“We want to be in LA,” LaVar Ball told ESPN about his son’s future. “But if he’s traded, I don’t want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence.”

This could open up some possibilities for the Lakers, potentially putting a three-way trade together that would send Ball to Phoenix and some of the Suns’ young assets to New Orleans to help strengthen the Lakers’ offer.

That would give the Suns an appealing backcourt of Ball and Devin Booker to pair with last year’s No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton in the frontcourt.

It is believed that the Pelicans view Ball as a future star to build around though, so despite LaVar’s attempts, Ball will most likely be headed to New Orleans if a deal is completed.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.