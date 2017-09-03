Lakers News: LaVar Ball To Be Featured On Social Media Feed In NBA 2K18

With the NBA season just around the corner, the hype surrounding the new video game NBA 2K18 is beginning to grow as players have been posting their ratings.

Los Angeles Lakers players Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Jordan Clarkson have all already posted their ratings, while Larry Nance Jr. has said that he is waiting for the game to be released to see his this year.

In recent years NBA 2K has improved their MyCareer mode tremendously, and the 2018 edition is no different as they have created a completely different world for created players to live in.

One of the features is a social media page where your player could see what some of the prominent people in the basketball world are saying about him and according to Steve Noah of Operation Sports this year’s social media feed with feature LaVar Ball, the CEO of Big Baller Brand and father of Lonzo:

NBA 2K18 has LaVar Ball on the social media feed in MyCAREER mode. pic.twitter.com/cEZ8bQOJNE — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) September 2, 2017

LaVar and the Big Baller Brand will be heavily featured in the new game as Lonzo will be wearing his sginature shoes, the ZO2s in the game.

LaVar has worked extremely hard to grow his brand and he seems to be having some success as a reality show surrounding the family called “Ball in the Family” was recently released on Facebook and the first epsiode already has over four million views.

While the show has been a big hit, the cameras will reportedly not be allowed to follow Lonzo around during training camp and at the practice facility, which makes sense as when he reports for camp his sole focus should be on basketball.