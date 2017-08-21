Lakers News: LaVar Ball Says Big Baller Brand Won’t Sign Markelle Fultz

The Los Angeles Lakers made the expected decision when they drafted Lonzo Ball second overall during the 2017 NBA Draft, showing the intangibles needed to become their next franchise leader. During the draft process, the Lakers also understood that his selection would also be accompanied with Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, and the Big Baller Brand.

With the price of Lonzo’s first signature shoe going for nearly $500, they originally received some criticism from the media. NBA athletes even decided to intervene, stating their appreciation or displeasure for the shoes.

After jokingly stating that he was considering signing with the Big Baller Brand, Philadelphia 76ers rookie, and top overall pick from this year’s draft, Markelle Fultz made a statement recently saying he’d be open to wearing Big Baller Brand apparel.

During an interview with ESPN LA, LaVar was made aware of Fultz willingness to support the Big Baller Brand. When asked if he would consider signing Fultz, LaVar stated that Fultz would have to line up just like the rest of their customers to make a purchase:

“Yeah, it’s good for him. I’m not going to sign him to no contract, man. He got to go to the brand and get it like everybody else online.”

After undergoing negotiations with Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, LaVar and the Big Baller Brand were unable to reach an agreement. In doing so, the Big Baller Brand then turned into an independent endeavor, with Lonzo releasing his first pair of signature shoes.

Although the pricing regarding their apparel was seen as outlandish, their constantly growing fan base was able to back them up with a true customer base set.

The Big Baller Brand has done well since their original release, accumulating so many sales that they became back loaded with their production. While many made a big deal of Lonzo’s decision to wear different shoes during the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League, it also showed the flexibility that comes with being a part of the Big Baller Brand.

Lonzo is free to wear whatever shoes he wants on any given night, while also regularly playing in his ZO2s. The Big Baller Brand may eventually turn into a bargaining chip for players signed under the likes of Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour, but the ultimate decision to sign rests in LaVar’s hands.