Lakers News: Larry Nance Jr. Jokes About Potentially Dunking On Nick Young

For a second time in as many games the Los Angeles Lakers will face a former teammate. Lou Williams torched them for a career-high 42 points, and next on the docket is Nick Young, capable of scoring at a prolific rate in his own right.

Also like Williams, Young forged a strong bond with players who remain on the current Lakers roster. With the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors next on the schedule, Larry Nance Jr. intends to reacquaint himself with Young.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him and giving a hard time on the court and everything,” Nance said. “I might set one or two hard screens on him, just to jab at him a little bit. It’ll be good to see him.”

Not only is Nance planning on seeking out his former teammate, he’s welcoming to the thought of throwing down one of his patented dunks on Young. “If he’s under there, look out,” Nance said.

While Young has made strides defensively, particularly since signing with the Warriors. Nonetheless, Nance has his doubts on whether Young would be found anywhere near the paint.

“Unless I can dunk from the 3-point line, he’s not going to be anywhere near me,” Nance said with a laugh. While the high-flying power forward may not find his former teammate in a poster-worthy situation, Nance has a history of impressive dunks against the Warriors.

During a 2015 preseason game, he threw down a one-handed jam on Festus Ezeli, and last season Nance palmed David West’s face on his drive and dunk down the lane.

Heading into Wednesday’s matchup, the Lakers have defeated the Warriors once in each of the past three seasons.