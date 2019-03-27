Lakers News: Lance Stephenson Details Crossover On Jeff Green, Air Guitar Celebration ‘Only For Threes’

With the Los Angeles Lakers officially eliminated from playoff contention, Lance Stephenson’s crossover on Jeff Green sparked a win over the Washington Wizards.

Considering their playoff aspirations heading into the 2018-19 NBA season, there has unfortunately not been too many moments to celebrate due to major injuries.

Although Stephenson missed seven games due to a sprained toe and is only ’75 percent’ right now, he wanted to return and help his teammates win games.

Following the team’s second consecutive win on the first night of a back-to-back situation, Stephenson detailed his crossover on Green.

“Just try to make a good move,” Stephenson said. “The clock was going down… just try to make a smart play and make a shot for us.”

Along with the crossover, Stephenson’s teammates celebrating on the sidelines was a great moment, but he was focused on one thing and the basketball gods rewarded him.

“No, I didn’t see. I was trying to make the shot,” Stephenson explained.

“I was focused on the shot, so I didn’t see it until halftime.”

While the 28-year-old is widely known for his air guitar celebrations, he revealed why he went a completely different route to conclude the first quarter.

“The air guitar is only for threes,” Stephenson shared.

Despite replays showing Stephenson actually stepping on Green’s foot, he downplayed the impact it had on his defender losing his balance.

“It’s just a little tap. I ain’t gonna bail him out on that,” Stephenson said.